The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Toro by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 141,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

