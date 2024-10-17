Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $620.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $591.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

