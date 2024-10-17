Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

