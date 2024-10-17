Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 255 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $135.66 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

