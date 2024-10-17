Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 176.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

