Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $34,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance
SLYV opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.
