Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,302,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $414.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.91. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

