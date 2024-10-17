Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 9,900.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 232,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Read Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.