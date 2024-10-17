Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,007 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,427.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

