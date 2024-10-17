Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $8,483,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in PayPal by 33.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

