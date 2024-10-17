Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of HRB opened at $61.27 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

