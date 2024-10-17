Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.97 and traded as high as C$133.82. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$132.32, with a volume of 102,430 shares.

TIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 price target on Toromont Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total value of C$75,114.00. In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$169,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $677,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

