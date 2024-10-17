TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $60.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. TPG has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -479.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $151,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

