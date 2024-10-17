Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $332.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $332.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.55.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $302.80 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

