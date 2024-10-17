Traders Buy High Volume of Marvell Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 58,655 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 44,355 call options.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.63 per share, with a total value of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,261.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,261.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,465 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

