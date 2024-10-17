Traders Buy Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

