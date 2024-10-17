Traders Buy Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MRVI opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maravai LifeSciences
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.