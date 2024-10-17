Traders Purchase High Volume of NovoCure Call Options (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 587% compared to the typical daily volume of 932 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

