Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.51 and traded as high as $21.16. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 117,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.90 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $3,329,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 69,556 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

