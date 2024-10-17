Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $243.63 and last traded at $243.24, with a volume of 473011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.12.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after buying an additional 85,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.76 and its 200-day moving average is $219.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.