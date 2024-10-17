Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of Travelzoo worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,960,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,085.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,960,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,085.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

