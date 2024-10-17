Tronox (TROX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

