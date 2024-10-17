Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $28.93 on Monday. Amentum has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $2,256,000.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.