Truist Financial Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $350.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $312.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $315.36. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 27,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

