Truist Financial Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $325.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $293.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.55.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $302.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.9% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

