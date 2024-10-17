Truist Financial Corp Acquires 578 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

