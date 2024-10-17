Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 708,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

