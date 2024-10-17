Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 49,956 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on LILAK. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

