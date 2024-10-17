Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $96,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

