Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $22,920,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 285.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 946,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,601,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $40.54 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

