Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

