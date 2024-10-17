Truist Financial Corp Has $494,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 137.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -375.59 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.60 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.72.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.97.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

