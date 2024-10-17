Truist Financial Corp Has $520,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.