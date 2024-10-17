Truist Financial Corp Has $526,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of RSPG opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $580.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

