Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $101.03.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.