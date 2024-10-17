Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,716 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

CRS opened at $159.56 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $166.51. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

