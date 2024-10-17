Truist Financial Increases Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $34.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

WY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

