Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSBX

Turnstone Biologics Stock Up 3.8 %

TSBX opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26. Turnstone Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,826 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.