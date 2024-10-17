TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

