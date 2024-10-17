Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 104.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $248.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

