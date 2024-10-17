United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Bancorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

About United Bancorp

(Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.