Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,797,791.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,006.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,641,350 over the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.