UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s current price.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.11.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after buying an additional 472,893 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after buying an additional 285,714 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.