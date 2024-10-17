UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URGN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth $719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

