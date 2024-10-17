Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

