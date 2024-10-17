VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

