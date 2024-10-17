Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEC opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.