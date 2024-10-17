Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Acquires £149.91 in Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts purchased 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($195.76).

On Thursday, August 15th, Dave Watts purchased 256 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($193.89).

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Up 1.9 %

VANQ opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £148.50 million, a P/E ratio of -579.00 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.61 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

