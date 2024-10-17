Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on VRRM

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.