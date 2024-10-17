VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
VerticalScope Stock Performance
Insider Activity at VerticalScope
In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00. In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$450,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$42,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,900 shares of company stock valued at $727,906. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
