Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.
Victoria Stock Down 7.2 %
Victoria stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.23. The company has a market capitalization of £128.40 million, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 0.98.
About Victoria
