Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.

Victoria stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.23. The company has a market capitalization of £128.40 million, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

